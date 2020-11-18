Bill passed in JS to establish Science & Technology Univ in Sunamganj

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni moved the Bill and it was passed by voice vote

The ‘Sunamganj Science and Technology University Bill 2020’ was passed in Parliament on Wednesday allowing the authorities concerned to establish one more science and technology university in the country.

The proposed law was formulated following the laws of other science and technology universities.

With the approval of the draft law for the establishment of Sunamganj Science and Technology University, the number of science and technology universities stands at 20. Of them, 19 are in operation.