Mahmudullah starts individual practice

Bangladesh T20 skipper Mahmudullah Riyad began his individual training as he recovered from coronavirus after being tested negative recently.

Mahmudullah received back-to-back good news, first testing negative for COVID-19 and then being appointed as captain of Gemcon Khulna for the upcoming Bangabandhu Twenty20 Cup.

Mahmudullah, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 8, announced on his verified Facebook and Twitter handles on Tuesday that his test results came negative.

“Assalamualaikum. Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Almighty Allah, I have been tested corona negative yesterday (Monday). Now, will try to return to the field as soon as possible In Sha Allah. Thanks for all of your prayers, love and support,” the statement read.

Mahmudullah was drafted as one of the foreign players for Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans and was supposed to leave the country for Pakistan on November 10 but tested positive for COVID-19 in mandatory test before air travel.

But Mahmudullah got some consolation a few days later when he got picked by Gemcon Khulna franchise in the players’ draft for Bangabandhu T20 cup where he was placed in ‘A’ category with a price tag of Tk 15 lakhs.

Gemcon earlier owned the Bangladesh Premier League franchise Khulna Titans where Mahmudullah had donned the captain’s role for three seasons.

Khulna also had the returning Shakib Al Hasan in their squad but they kept their faith on Mahmudullah.

Mahmudullah started taking preparation for the Bangabandhu T20 by sweating it out at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium indoors on Wednesday.