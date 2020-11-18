Mayor Biggs welcomes Living Wage increase

The Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs has welcomed the news that the Living Wage has increased, meaning a pay boost for a quarter of a million people across the country. The news was announced by the Living Wage Foundation this week as part of Living Wage Week.

The real Living Wage – not to be confused with the national living wage (which is effectively the minimum wage for workers aged over 25) – rates for 2020/21 have been announced as £9.50 in the UK and £10.85 in London. The wage rates are calculated by the Living Wage Foundation to meet the cost of everyday needs.

There are a large number of employers in Tower Hamlets that pay the Living Wage, including Tower Hamlets Council. Most Tower Hamlets Council staff are already paid above the Living Wage, but any who are paid the Living Wage will benefit from the increase.

The Mayor has said the increase will be a welcome boost for workers in Tower Hamlets, and has called on more employers to sign up to pay the wage.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “The pandemic continues to have a huge economic impact, with the latest employment statistics painting a bleak picture.

“A pay boost for workers is really welcome, and I’m proud that we have so many employers in Tower Hamlets who are signed up to pay the Living Wage, including Tower Hamlets Council.

“We encourage employers across the borough to pay the Living Wage, and Living Wage Week is the perfect time for them to sign up.”

Cllr Motin Uz-Zaman, Cabinet Member for Work & Economic Growth, said: “The Living Wage increase is great news and will mean a pay increase for many workers across the country including many of the key workers who have kept the country going over the last 6 months.

“There are many benefits of paying the Living Wage, both to the employee who benefits from higher pay, but also the employer who benefits from better staff retention rates and to ensure that staff feel valued.”