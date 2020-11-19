All European Nirmul Committee Seminar on Bangabandhu’s ideals

Bangla Mirror Desk:

In commemoration of ‘Mujib Borsho’ Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary, All European Nirmul arranged an online seminar on 17 November titled “Bangabandhu: Relevance to the Young Bengali Diaspora in Europe”.

Hosted by the President of Finland Nirmul Committee Dr Mojibur Doftori, the seminar was presided over by All European Nirmul Committee President Tarun Kanti Chowdhury. Inaugurated by All European Nirmul Committee Secretary General Ansar Ahmed Ullah, the seminar was attended by Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, Central Nirmul Committee Law Secretary Barrister Nadia Chowdhury and the Chair of UK based heritage organisation Swadhinata Trust.

In her speech as the Chief Guest, High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem termed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a “World Leader” for his humanistic ideals, the struggle for a Bengali homeland, constitutional principles, and far-sighted foreign policy. Barrister Nadia Chowdhury in her speech she highlighted Bangabandhu struggle and urged youths to follow his footsteps. Julie Begum, in her speech talked about the detachment of diaspora youths from the mainstream society as well as Bengali diaspora community for the rise of youth radicalization. She highlighted the importance of Bangabandhu’s secular democratic ideals and legacy to counter this. In Q&A session, participants included Chris Blackburn, Jamal Khan, Shahed Rahman, Imran Ahmed Chowdhury, Pushpita Gupta from the UK, Nuruzzaman Saleem Samad from Bangladesh, Farin Daulah, Talha Chowdhury, Bikash Chowdhury Barua from Holland and Prashanta Purokayastha, Joyonto Purokayastha from Canada.

All European Nirmul Committee President Tarun Kanti Chowdhury summarized the discussion and closed the seminar. London-based TV channel British Bangla News aired the programme live.