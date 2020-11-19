India-Bangladesh relations to be role model: Vikram Doraiswami

Vikram Doraiswami, newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, made the remarks while visiting East Media Group Limited, a concern of country’s largest business conglomerate Bashundhara Group, on Thursday.

He shed light on various aspects of India-Bangladesh relations during a view exchange meeting with Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, editors of newspapers, online news portals and TV channel of EWMGL and other senior journalists.India would like to see Bangladesh more prosperous to be able to undertake more joint ventures and efforts.

He termed bondage between both countries is based on history and culture, adding it is unique for India and Bangladesh to have relations something beyond the government-to-government one.

Recalling India’s support to Bangladesh in getting independence in 1971, he said the issue has cemented bilateral relations further.

India prefers to sharpen the relations marking Mujib Borsho, birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

About onion export to Bangladesh, he said India is exporting the product almost at low price despite shortage of the item at the local market and other hardships.

Replying to a query, he said Bangladesh will get corona vaccine on priority basis, if and when India can develop it.

Appreciating good beginning of Vikram Doraiswami, Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir expressed optimism that the new Indian High Commissioner will be able to boost bilateral and business relations between two countries.

Bangladesh and India are not only friends but also peaceful neighbours, he opined.

He said EWMGL visit by the Indian diplomat will pave the way for intensifying relations between media people of both the countries.

Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Naem Nizam, Kaler Kantho Editor Imdadul Haq Milan, Daily Sun Editor Enamul Hoque Chowdhury, senior diplomatic and other journalists were present on the occasion.