Muslim Professionals Forum calls on Keir Starmer to take action over Islamophobia within the Party

The Muslim Professionals Forum has welcomed the report “Islamophobia and the Muslim Experience” which has been produced by the Labour Muslim Network and issued by the Labour Party. The MPF is committed to resolving problems by dialogue, not conflict, and it is important that Islamophobia is tackled by discussion, education and training.

As the report recognises, “Muslims” are “not a homogenous group”. We are men and women, people from different countries and ethnic backgrounds and, most certainly, people of divergent political views. However, in one important way we are the same: we are all targets of Islamophobia – and we are united in our desire to end this discrimination.

Muslim Professionals Forum Chair, Cllr Khaled Noor, said:

“While almost everyone recognises that there is a problem with Islamophobia in our society, this is the first major political party to admit that the problem exists among its own members, within its own ranks. We congratulate the Labour Party on facing up to this issue. However, we are sad to see that so many Muslim Labour Party members have expressed concerns, as highlighted in the Report.

“A majority of Muslim voters have supported the Labour Party in local and national elections for years, and those voters will be looking for the Party to take some action to deal with Islamophobia. The report sets out a number of recommendations, and we hope that the Labour Party will adopt them all. In particular, we look forward to seeing the Labour Party work with the Muslim Council of Britain on developing a Code of Conduct.

“This important job cannot just be left to the Muslim members: we need Keir Starmer and all members of the Labour Party National Executive Committee to take a lead on dealing with the problem.”