Three envoys present credentials to President

Two ambassadors and a high commissioner to Bangladesh separately presented their credentials to President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Thursday.

The non-resident envoys are- Ambassador of Ethiopia Tizita Mulugeta, High Commissioner of South Africa Joel Sibusiso Ndebele and Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev.

President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

Welcoming the envoys, the President said Bangladesh believes in the principle of friendship to all, malice towards none, and is keen to develop relations with all countries.

Inquiring about the coronavirus situation in Ethiopia, South Africa and Kazakhstan in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic, President Hamid hoped that all countries and organisations would work together to make the world free from the fatal disease.

The President said that apart from diplomatic relations, expansion of trade and investment is very important among the countries.

Urging South Africa, Ethiopia and Kazakhstan to set up permanent missions in Bangladesh, Hamid that it would expand multilateral ties, including mutual trade and investment and benefit the people of the countries.

Abdul Hamid said Bangladesh produces various products of international standard including medicine, garments, ceramics, jute and jute products at comparatively affordable prices.

The President called upon the envoys to take initiative to increase imports from Bangladesh.

Noting that Bangladesh has a lot of skilled manpower, he called upon the newly-appointed envoys to take manpower from Bangladesh.

During the meetings, the ambassadors sought the President’s cooperation in discharging their duties in Bangladesh.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, President’s Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin, Secretary (attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.

Earlier, on their arrival at Bangabhaban, a smartly turned-out contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave the envoys guards of honour.