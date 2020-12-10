A virtual meeting on Bangladesh jute product exports to India held

A virtual consultation meeting to discuss the way forward to resolving the Anti Dumping Duty (ADD) on Bangladesh jute products exports to India was held.

The meeting among officials of Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under Ministry of Commerce and Industry in India, Ministry of Commerce of Bangladesh and WTO Cell on Wednesday.

The Indian delegation was headed by Dr Rajiv Arora, Additional Director General, DGTR, India while the Bangladesh delegation was led by Md Hafizur Rahman, Director General (WTO Cell), Ministry of Commerce.

The two sides exchanged views at length regarding their respective understanding of relevant international trade rules, and agreed to continue their consultations in the near future with a view to finding a mutually acceptable way forward in the spirit of their bilateral partnership.

In addition, a 3-day virtual capacity building training programme-cum-workshop titled ‘Orientation Program on Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Measures under WTO’ was jointly organised by Centre for WTO Studies and Directorate General of Trade Remedies, India from November 23-25, 2020 for Bangladesh stakeholders.

The training programme-cum-workshop saw strong participation of 30 members from Bangladesh Government as well as private sectors.

Participating ministries and organisations are WTO Cell, Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh, FTA Wing, Export Wing, Admin Wing, IIT Wing, Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh, Ministry of Textiles & Jute, Bangladesh Legislative & Parliamentary Affairs Division, Ministry of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, Bangladesh Trade & Tariff Commission, Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute, Export Promotion Bureau, Equity Suites and CIATILbd, Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation, Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Samuda Chemical Complex Limited, and Bangladesh Jute Spinners Association.