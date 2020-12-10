HC orders MP Papul’s wife, daughter to surrender within ten days

The High Court on Thursday refused to grant bail to independent MP Shahid Islam Papul’s wife, and daughter in a graft case filed over laundering Tk 1.48 billion.

The court also asked them to surrender before the lower court within ten days.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel disposed of a petition filed by the accused seeking bail in the case.

Earlier on November 28, Papul’s wife Selina Islam MP, daughter Wafa Islam and and sister-in-law Jesmin Prodhan filed two petitions with the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

Earlier on 11 November, ACC investigating officer Salahuddin Ahmed filed the case on charge of amassing Tk 23 million illegal wealth and laundering Tk 1.48 billion.

On 6 June, Kuwait’s Criminal Investigation Department arrested Shahid on charges of human trafficking, visa trading, and money laundering.