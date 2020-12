An accused prisoner in a narcotics case died in Sunamganj district jail on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Babul Biswas, 35, son of Anandya Biswas of Joykolos village in Dakkhin Sunamganj upazila. He was sent to jail on May 18 in a narcotics case.

AK Azad, supervisor of Sunamganj jail, said that Babul felt chest pain around 8:15 am.