3rd phase polls to 64 municipalities Jan 30

The third phase elections to 64 municipalities of different districts will be held on January 30 as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission (EC) on Monday.

The deadline for the submission of nomination papers is December 31, while the date for scrutiny of nomination papers is January 3 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is January 30, said EC Joint Secretary (Public Relations) SM Asaduzzaman.

The 64 municipalities include Ulipur in Kurigram district, Jaldhaka in Nilphamari, Gobindaganj in Gaibandha, Hakimpur in Dinajpur, Rohanpur in Chapainawabganj, Mundumala and Keshorhat in Rajshahi, Shibganj, Nandigram, Dhanut, Gabtoli and Kahalu in Bogura, Naogaon and Dhamoirhat in Naogaon, Singra in Natore and Pabna.

The municipalities also include Darshana in Chuadanga, Kotchadpur and Harinakundu in Jhenaidah, Manirampur in Jashore, Paikgacha in Khulna, Morelganj in Bagerhat, Kalaroa in Satkhira, Barguna and Patharghata in Barguna, Borhanuddin and Daulatkhan in Bhola Nalchity in Jhalokathi, Swarupkathi in Pirojpur, Gournadi and Mehendiganj in Barishal.

The other municipalities include Naria, Bhedarganj and Jajira in Shariatpur, Tungipara in Gopalganj, Kalia and Narail in Narail, Pangsha in Rajbari, Munshiganj, Madhupur, Tangail, Bhuapur, Sakhipur and Mirzapur in Tangail, Iswarganj, Bhaluka, Gouripur and Trishal in Mymensingh, Nakla and Nalitabari in Sherpur, Sarishabari in Jamalpur, Durgapur in Netrakona and Katiadi in Kishoreganj.

The rest municipalities are Golapganj and Jakiganj in Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Hajiganj in Chandpur, Barua, Chauddagram and Laksam in Cumilla, Feni, Hatia and Chowmuhani in Noakhali and Ramganj in Lakhmipur.

The Election Commission earlier announced the schedules for the first and second phases of the municipality elections to 25 municipalities on December 28 and 61 municipalities on January 16.