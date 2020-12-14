Bangladesh reports 37 COVID-19 deaths, 4,23,845 total recoveries

Bangladesh on Monday recorded 37 more novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 1,799 fresh cases.

The recovery count rose to 4,23,845 after another 2,949 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said Monday.

“Thirty-seven more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 7,089,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 4,92,332 as 1,799 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 16,828 samples were tested at 140 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 10.69 percent tested positive, while 16.49 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 86.09 percent patients have recovered, while 1.44 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.