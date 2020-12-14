Festive market, lights and trees bring seasonal cheer to borough

A new makers market is set to bring some festive cheer to Tower Hamlets – and Father Christmas is even making an appearance.

White Post Lane Makers Market will showcase unique gifts from some of the East End’s finest independent makers, designers and artists.

As well as art, textile, jewellery, homeware, fashion, and vinyl stalls, there will be delicious street food and a Santa’s Grotto at the open-air market in the heart of Hackney Wick and Fish Island.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “Tower Hamlets prides itself on having some of the most iconic and internationally renowned markets in London, so it is exciting to see a new addition coming to fruition over the festive period.

“It’s been a difficult year for our street markets since the outbreak of Covid-19, so it is vital that we support traders by shopping locally over the festive period.”

In line with Government guidelines, which allowed all markets to reopen from 2 December, the market has been made more Covid-secure with social distancing measures in place. There will be a one-way system and restrictions on numbers entering the market. It will run from 10am to 6pm on 18, 19 and 20 December, subject to safety checks and Government guidance.

Motin Uz-Zaman, Cabinet Member for Work and Economic Growth, said: “It is fantastic to see a new market which celebrates the creativity of Tower Hamlets. We must support our street markets so that we continue to boost trade across the borough.

“If you are visiting any of our street markets, please be sure to follow social distancing guidelines.”

White Post Lane Makers Market is a two minute walk from Hackney Wick Overground station and is set to feature 20 traders along Wallis Road and Hepscott Road.

The council has helped bring some festive cheer to town centres and street markets by putting festive lights up in Roman Road, Bethnal Green Road, Brick Lane, Wentworth Street, Wapping Lane and Watney Market.

Christmas trees have been installed in Island Gardens, Roman Road Market, Victoria Park, Wapping Gardens, St Dunstan’s Churchyard and Columbia Road during Advent.