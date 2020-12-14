Gmail, YouTube, Maps and other services down worldwide

Google’s major services including Gmail and YouTube are down for millions around the world. Several have complained about it on social media as well.

YouTube has given a statement on this matter. “We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We’ll update you here as soon as we have more news..:”

While Google Docs users are seeing the message “Google Docs encountered and error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes,” YouTube just shows its error page with a monkey and states ‘Something went wrong’ along with a search bar.

As for Gmail, the page says “We’re sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes. You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service.”

According to the downdetector website, almost all the Google services seem to be affected. This includes Google Drive, Hangouts, Meet, Play and Duo.

Google Maps users can open the page on desktop but cannot sign in to get personalised results.

As per the live outage map, the issue seems to be severe in the European region while other countries like India, Japan, parts of US are also seen affected.

The Android and iOS versions of these services are working fine for now.