HC revokes freedom fighter gallantry awards of 4 Bangabandhu killers

The High Court (HC) has revoked the freedom fighter gallantry awards of four of the absconding killers of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They are- Captain Nur Chowdhury, Major Shariful Haque Dalim, Rashed Chowdhury and Mosleh Uddin.

A virtual High Court bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order following an initial hearing on a writ petition on Tuesday.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain why their inaction in cancelling their freedom fighter titles should not be declared illegal.