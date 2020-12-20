Covid cases in Bangladesh cross 5 lakh

Bangladesh on Sunday reported 38 more deaths from deadly coronavirus, raising the total number to 7,280.

Meanwhile, positive cases crossed 5,00,000 in the country as 1,153 new virus cases were detected in last 24 hours.

Now, the infection number stands at 5,00,713.

Of the deceased, 30 were male while eight were female. All of them died at different hospitals across the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter through a press release signed by Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, this afternoon.

The Health authorities also informed 1,926 more recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising the total recovered number to 4,37,527.

The country’s latest infection rate is 8.66% and the recovery rate 87.38.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 and the first death on March 18.