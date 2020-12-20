Poet Manzur-I-Mawla passes away at 80

Poet and former director-general of Bangla Academy Manzur-I-Mawla passed away at a city hospital on Sunday morning. He was 80.

He breathed his last at Dhaka’s United Hospital around 11:00am, Bangla Academy’s official Piash Majid confirmed.

Earlier, on December 5, Manzur-I-Mawla was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.

Family members of the poet will take final decision about his funeral said, Bangla Academy sources said.

He had served as secretary in various government ministries. He became the director general of Bangla Academy in the early 1980s.