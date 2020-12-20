Two sentenced to death in Shamiul murder case

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced a woman and another one to death for killing her son Shamiul.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Justice Sheikh Nazmul Alam passed the order on Sunday noon.

The death-row convicts are- Ayesha Humayra Esha and her lover Shamsuzzaman Arif alias Bakku, 44. Both of them are absconding. The court also fined them Tk5000.

According to the case statement, on June 23, 2010, Samiul, a student of playgroup of Green-Wood International School in Nabboddya Housing under Adabor Police Station, was killed by his mother Esha and her lover Shamsuzzaman.