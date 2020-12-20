UK candidate Judge Joanna Korner elected to serve as a judge of ICC

aUK candidate Judge Joanna Korner has been elected to serve as a judge of the International Criminal Court.

Judge Korner was the only candidate elected in the first round, with 85 votes (78 was the threshold).

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, “I am delighted that the UK candidate, Judge Joanna Korner, has been elected to serve on the International Criminal Court.”

“The ICC has an important role to play in bringing to justice those responsible for the very worst crimes, and Judge Korner’s expertise, experience and vision will reinforce the ICC at this pivotal moment.”