2 killed as truck fell off the road in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Two persons were killed and two others injured after a truck fell off the Moulvibazar-Sreemangal road on Thursday morning.

One of the deceased was identified as Abdul Muhid Sabuz, 39.

The injured are being treated at district Sadar hospital.

Kanchan Das, a sub-inspector of Moulvibazar Sadar Police Station, said the accident occurred around 6:15am at Kodupur area when the fruit-laden truck fell on cropland and overturned as its driver lost control over the steering on an empty road.

Police and fire fighters rushed to the spot after getting call from 999. The dead and injured were trapped inside the truck and fire fighters had to cut parts of the vehicle to rescue them, he said.