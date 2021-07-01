550 arrested in Dhaka for violating lockdown rule

Police arrested 550 people from Dhaka for violating lockdown restrictions on Thursday.

The arrested were sued under the DMP Ordinance with different police stations of the capital, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Iftekhairul Islam.

Of them, 95 were arrested in Roma, 60 in Lalbagh, 85 in Motijheel, 117 in Wari, 100 in Tejgaon, 87 in Gulshan and 6 in Uttara.

Meanwhile, 274 vehicles were sued and fined Tk463,050 during this time.

The government has imposed a seven-day strict lockdown all over Bangladesh from 6am from today to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.