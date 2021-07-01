Abida Islam made new Bangladesh Ambassador to Mexico

The government has decided to appoint Abida Islam, currently serving as the Bangladesh envoy to South Korea, as the next Bangladesh Ambassador to Mexico.

Once appointed, she will also be concurrently accredited to Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Honduras, a foreign ministry press release said on Thursday, reports BSS.

Islam is a career foreign service officer who belongs to the 15th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.

She served in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in London, Colombo, Brussels, and Kolkata and in multiple wings at the foreign ministry in Dhaka.

Islam obtained her Master’s degree in Sociology from Dhaka University and also another Master’s on Foreign Affairs and Trade from Monash University, Australia.