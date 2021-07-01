Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem take oath as MPs

Awami League nominated Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem who have been elected uncontested in two by-elections have taken oath.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath to Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem at the parliament building.

Aga Khan Mintu and Abul Hashem were elected from Dhaka-14 and Cumilla-5 constituencies respectively in the by-polls of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad.

Senior Secretary to the Parliament Secretariat Dr Zafar Ahmed moderated the oath taking ceremony.

Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury, Whips Iqbalur Rahim and Shamsul Huque Chowdhury were present at the oath administering ceremony.

After taking the oath, Aga Khan and Abul Hashem signed the oath book as per tradition.