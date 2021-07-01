‘Aynabaji’ famed actress Nabila blessed with baby girl

Renowned Actress-model-TV presenter Masuma Rahman Nabila became mother to a baby girl at a private hospital in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

The actress gave birth to a baby girl at Evercare Hospital around 12:00pm. Both mother and baby are doing well, family sources said.

Masuma Rahman Nabila tied the knot with Jubaidul Haque Reem in Dhaka on April 26, 2018.

Born in Jeddah of Saudi Arabia, Nabila spent long 15 years there till reaching adulthood. Afterwards, she moved to Bangladesh and started TV anchoring in 2006, simultaneously with academic life.

Nabila came under the spotlight through acting in Amitabh Reza Chowdhury’s 2016 big-hit ‘Aynabaji’. Besides, she won hearts of many by her modeling and anchoring skills.