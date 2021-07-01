Bangladesh resumes 1st dose of COVID vaccine

The government on Thursday started administering the first dose of COVID vaccine again at 40 vaccination centres in the country with Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccines.

Line Director of the Directorate of Health Shamsul Huque said among others, medical students, nursing students, IST Mats and public university students, police are given priorities.

They will receive the vaccine from 8am to 3:00pm at all medical college hospitals, district hospitals (Sadar and 250-bed), Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases and Syedpur Sadar Hospital.

The vaccine recipients will be out of lockdown purview.