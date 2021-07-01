British Bangladeshi Honoured with All England Lawn Tennis Club Recognition for Covid-19 Pandemic Efforts

The recipient of the United Kingdom’s two national awards – British Citizen Awards 2021 & British Community Honours Awards 2019, and the first British Bangladeshi to do so, Mansoor Ahmad received the All England Lawn Tennis Club recognition in 2021 for his Covid-19 pandemic efforts. Having been invited by Mr Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Mansoor Ahmad along with his wife attended the Wimbledon Championship in the Royal Box on the 29th of June 2021. Both Mansoor Ahmad and his wife were recived and recognised as Royal Box guests, attending lunch and watching the day’s matches with the rest of the guests.

Mansoor was awarded the Mayor of London Borough of Merton’s Covid-19 Award in December 2020 for his outstanding local contributions, and for the noteworthy differences which he made in people’s lives during the challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic Mansoor Ahmad generously and vigorously carried out essential duties for community relief. He provided a telephone contact service for older residents and medication for community members, as well as dynamically being involved in local Food Bank Projects and being engaged in social contact by providing advice and support on matters such as health and welfare entitlements during the lockdown. He regularly reminded the community to follow the UK Government’s guidelines, and encouraged universal support for the NHS.

As guests of the Royal Box Mansoor expressed his feelings upon this recognition, “It was a great plivilege and enormous honour for us to be invited to the Royal Box and we are incredibly grateful. We wish to express our sincere thanks to the Chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club for his kind recognion of our efforts. This honour and acknowledgement will always be remembered.”

Mansoor has been associated with several schools in his community, where he has been contributing towards the education of students and school development planning, as well as providing backing to strategic discussions at governing board meetings. He enthusiastically served as Parent Governor, Chairman, & as a member of many other committees. His immense contribution to schools in various decision making activities at challenging times was greatly appreciated.

He has been serving as a Patent Governor Respresentative (Secondary & Special) for the Overview and Scrutiny Commission and Children & Young People Overview & Scrutiny Panel under Merton Council. Presently, he is serving as a Governor of Ricards Lodge Secondary School and St. John Fisher School.

Mansoor is committed to alleviating the suffering and hardship of those in his local community, applying his accountancy knowledge to offer free services to the members of the community and free business and consultancy advice for those on the fringes, encouraging them to embark on their own businesses.

Mansoor is a member of the Commonwealth Journalists Association UK and has authored numerous articles published in prestigious national and international journals, magazines, and newspapers.

Mansoor Ahmad migrated to the United Kingdom from Bangladesh in February 2007 under the British Government’s Highly Skilled Migration Programme. He is a qualified accountant currently serving as Manager of Accounts & Finance with Al Shirkatul Islamiyyah, one of the largest charities in the UK. He is a life dedicated member of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK.

Mansoor served as Finance Manager with Chittagong Stock Exchange, Bangladesh for over 11 years. He also served as a visiting lecturer with the University of Science & Technology (USTC), Preston University, Premier University, Southern University Bangladesh, Edward University & University of Honolulu (Chittagong Campus, Bangladesh) and taught at BBA,MBA and ACCA Levels. He has been a member of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) over 20 years.

Mansoor has attended a gnumber of Seminars, Workshops and Conferences where he has spoken as presenter and key note speaker on various occasions.