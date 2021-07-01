Five ambassadors remember Holey Artisan attack victims

Five foreign ambassadors in Dhaka on Thursday paid their tribute to 22 people of five nationalities who died in terrorist attacks at Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan five years ago, according to the Foreign Ministry sources.

Ambassadors Earl Miller of the United States, Naoki Ito of Japan, Enrico Nunjiata of Italy, Rensje Teerink of the European Union, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswamy and Foreign Ministry’s chief of protocol Amanul Huq presented flowers in commemoration of the fifth anniversary of the terrorist attack at Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka on July 1, 2016, said the sources.

Ambassador Earl Miller said that the US government would continue to support Bangladesh in efforts for combatting terrorism, according to the US Embassy.

Five extremists had killed 22 people —nine Italians, seven Japanese, two Bangladeshis, one Indian, one Bangladesh-born American and two police officers — in the overnight attack at the restaurant, before the extremists were killed by the law enforcers.

Twenty-five people were also injured in the attack.