Sylhet division flooded due to onrush of water and heavy rainfall

Sylhet Office : Low-lying areas in Sylhet, Sherpur and Sunamganj districts have been flooded due to downhill onrush of water and heavy rainfall for the last couple of days, causing immense sufferings to local people.

In Sylhet, many parts of roads, houses, seedbeds and schools in Goainghat, Jointapur and Companiganj upazilas went under water due to the flash floods

Rivers were flowing above their danger level, leaving several hundred people of the three upazilas marooned. Road communication with many villages remained snapped while people were suffering from acute shortage of pure drinking water.

Around 10,000 people in haor area of Goainghat upazila have been living under water in the past three days.