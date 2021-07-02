12 lakh moderna vaccines arrives in Dhaka

Plane carrying 12 lakh moderna vaccines arrived in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:22pm

Health minister, foreign minister and US ambassador to Bangladesh received the consignment at the airport.

Bangladesh is getting 1.3 million doses of Moderna vaccines under the Covax facilities.

Meanwhile, two million Sinopharm vaccines of commercial purchase are expected to arrive in Dhaka around 1:00 am.

This was confirmed by Hualong Yan, Deputy Ambassador of Chinese Embassy to Bangladesh.

“2 million Sinopharm vaccines of commercial purchase departed Beijing International Airport at 8:45pm this evening and is expected to arrive around 1:00 am Dhaka time,” he said in a facebook post Friday night.