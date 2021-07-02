27 people die of Covid-19 in Khulna division in a day

Twenty-seven more people died of coronavirus or Covid-19 in Khulna division in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 1,201 people were newly diagnosed with Covid-19 infection during the period.

Divisional Health Director Rasheda Sultana disclosed this information on Friday.

According to information obtained from the office of the Divisional Health Director, in the last 24 hours, nine people died in Khulna, seven in Kushtia, three in Jhenaidah, three in Chuadanga, two in Jashore, one each in Bagerhat, Narail and Meherpur.