320 arrested in Dhaka on 2nd day of lockdown

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 320 persons in the capital on the second day of lockdown on Friday for coming out of their houses unnecessarily violating the government’s directives.

Besides, the DMP’s eight crime teams and traffic department fined 208 persons setting up mobile courts at different points in the capital from 6:00am to 6:00pm on the day.

During the period, Tk 5,45,500 were fined filing cases against 219 vehicles.

DMP’s additional commissioner (Media) Iftekharul Islam confirmed the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, the first day of lockdown, police arrested 550 persons in the capital for violating the government’s restrictions.

Of them, 95 were arrested in Ramna, 60 in Lalbagh, 85 in Motijheel, 117 in Wari, 100 in Tejgaon, 87 in Gulshan and 6 in Uttara.

Police also filed cases against 274 vehicles and fined Tk 4,63,050 during the time.

The government imposed a seven-day strict lockdown all over Bangladesh from 6:00am on Thursday to curb the spread of Covid-19’s delta variant’s transmission in the country.