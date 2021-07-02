Actress Yami Gautam summoned by probe agency over alleged forex violation

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai on Wednesday for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The probe agency has found foreign exchange transactions to the tune of ₹ 1.5 crore in her bank account, said officials.

Ms Gautam, 32, was summoned earlier too but she could not appear before the agency, the sources said.

The investigation is being carried out under the civil proceedings of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, said sources.

Yami Gautam married film director Aditya Dhar last month.