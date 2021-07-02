Bangladesh reports 132 more Covid-19 deaths, 8,483 new cases a 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 132 more deaths of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 14,778 across the country so far.

Besides, 8,483 infections were reported during the same period, raising the total number of cases to 9, 30,042.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development on Friday (July 2).

Besides, a total of 4,509 Covid-19 patients made recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 8,25,422, the release said.