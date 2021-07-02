Habiganj-3 MP Advocate Md. Abu Zahir tests Covid-19 positive even after taking 2 doses of vaccine

Habiganj Correspondent : Habiganj-3 lawmaker and the district Awami League President Advocate Md. Abu Zahir has been infected with the coronavirus for the second. He tested positive again for coronavirus even after receiving two doses of vaccine.

His personal assistant (PA) Sudip Das confirmed the matter on Friday (July 2) noon.

He said, “MP Abu Zahir was supposed to attend the budget session on Saturday (July3). For this, he gave sample for coronavirus test on Thursday (July 1). On Friday (July 2), he was informed that he tested positive for the virus.”

“MP Abu Zahir is currently staying in isolation at his NAM Building official resident,” he added.

Earlier, Abu Zahir was diagnosed with the coronavirus for the first time on October 25 last year. He made recovery from the deadly virus after taking treatment at the capital Combined Military Hospital (CMH). He received the first dose of the vaccine on February 7 while the second dose on the specific date.