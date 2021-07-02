Second day of nationwide strict lockdown going on in capital amid rainy weekend

The week-long nationwide strict lockdown has entered its second day.

According to media report, the lockdown is going on in full swing in the capital as streets were almost empty. Besides, it has been raining since early morning and also it is Friday.

Movement of rickshaws on the roads was thin. Besides, very few private cars were seen on the streets of the capital.

Important busy spots like Farmgate, Gulistan witnessed almost no movement of transport.

Members of Border Guard of Bangladesh were seen monitoring vehicles at Zero Point near Gulistan.

In addition, law enforcers also set up check-points at different points in Dhaka .