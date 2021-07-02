Voice of America’s news caster Kafi Khan passes away

Former President Ziaur Rahman (Bir Uttam)’s press secretary, journalist and Voice of America’s Bengali department’s newscaster Kafi Khan has passed away.

Kafi Khan, also an actor, died early in the morning on Friday (July 2) in the United States. He had been suffering from cancer for a long time. He was 93.

BNP Chairperson’s media wing member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed it.

BNP Acting Chairman Tareque Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed their profound shock at the death of Kafi Khan.

Kafi Khan was born on May 1, 1929 at village Kazipara in Barasat under 24 Parganas district of West Bengal in India.

Voice of America has reported that Kafi Khan joined VoA in 1966. He played a leading role in Washington in support of the Liberation War in Bangladesh in 1971. He returned to Bangladesh in 1973 and joined VoA in 1983 for the second time. He went on retirement in 1994.