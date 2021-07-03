21-year-old woman visiting maternal home raped in Sylhet

Sylhet Office : A 21-year-old woman visiting her maternal home in Sylhet city was allegedly raped by a man on Thursday night.

In her complaint to the police, the woman claimed that she was alone when Aminur Rahman Amir, the accused, barged into the house, tied her mouth with a scarf, and forced himself on her.

At the time, the rape survivor’s parents had gone out for dinner with her three-year-old child, according to the complaint.

When her parents returned home, they found the door of the house locked from inside. However, the accused managed to escape.

Based on the complaint, an FIR for rape has been lodged with the Airport police station, said Ashrafullah Taher, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP).