30 more with new dengue patients hospitalised in Dhaka

At least thirty new patients diagnosed with dengue were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka in 24 hours until this morning as the mosquito-borne disease continued to spread during monsoon, authorities said.

A total of 93 patients diagnosed with dengue are currently receiving treatment at 41 government and private hospitals in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, none was reported to be receiving treatment for dengue in hospitals outside Dhaka.

A total of 434 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and of them, 341 have been released after recovery.

Health authorities reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020.

According to official figures, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.