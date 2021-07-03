Ambulance-Pickup van collision kills 4, six more injured in Tangail

A fish-laden pickup van collided with an ambulance in Tangail’s Kalihati upazila on Saturday morning that left four people dead and six more injured.

The deceased could not be identified immediately.

The accident took place around 7:30 am at Hatia area on the Dhaka-Tangail Bangabandhu Bridge.

Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station inspector (investigation) Shahidul Islam said the ambulance collided head on with the pickup van while going to North Bengal, leaving three ambulance passengers dead on the scene and seven injured.

One more succumbed to his injuries after taking Tangail General Hospital.