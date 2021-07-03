Bangladesh receives 2.5m Moderna vaccines from US, 2m Sinopharm vaccine doses from China

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday night received, in the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the first of the two consignments of 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine, received from the United States under the COVAX framework.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malik, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Senior Secretary of Health Services Division Lokman Hossain Miah, and other high officials of Bangladesh Government were also present.

The second consignment of 1.2 million doses of Moderna vaccines and reached Dhaka at 8:45am on Saturday.

These 2.5 million vaccine doses are part of US Government’s recent allocation of 25 million vaccine doses for countries in Asia.

The arrival of the vaccine doses is just the beginning as the US understands the urgency to supply vaccine as quickly as possible, says Ambassador Miller.

The Foreign Minister, Health Minister and high officials of Bangladesh Government also received the first batch of 2 million Sinopharm vaccine doses purchased from China by Bangladesh Government, which also arrived in the airport around midnight.

The vaccine consignments have been reaching here as good news for Bangladesh as Dhaka has been desperately looking for vaccines to inoculate huge numbers of people.