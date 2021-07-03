Bangladesh reports 134 more deaths; 6,214 new cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh recorded over 100 deaths from Covid-19 today for the seventh day in a row, with 134 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the daily infections saw a significant drop during the same period as 6,214 people newly contracted the virus. The country reported over 8,000 daily cases in the last five days with the highest tally, 8,822, recorded on Wednesday.

Also, the positivity rate slightly dropped in the preceding 24 hours as 27.39% infections were recorded after testing 22,687 samples in 566 labs across the country.

However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.59% during the same period, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Khulna division registered 39 deaths in the last 24 hours, maintaining the highest number of fatalities over the last eight days.

Besides, 38 deaths were reported in the capital followed by the Rajshahi reporting 23 single-day deaths.

Moreover, 15 of the deceased hailed from the Rangpur division, 11 from Chattogram, four from Mymensingh, three from Barishal and one Sylhet division.

Among the latest victims, 84 were men, and 50 were women. Of the victims, 127 died in different hospitals across the country while seven at home.

Also, 3,777 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 88.57% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims’ gender breakdown shows that 10,580 of the total deceased across the country were men and 4,332 were women.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.