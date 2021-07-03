Jatiya Sangsad passes ‘Bangladesh Film Artists Welfare Trust Bill 2021’

The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on Saturday passed “The Bangladesh Film Artists’ Welfare Trust Bill, 2021” in an amended form.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hassan Mahmud proposed to pass the bill and the parliament endorsed the bill through voice votes. Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was in the chair.

The bill titled ‘Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Welfare Trust Bill, 2021′ was passed in parliament, aiming to ensure the welfare of actors and actresses as well as financial support to insolvent and ailing artistes.

It specifies the establishment of trust, office of the trust, management and administration, functions of the trust, appointment and responsibilities of the managing director of the trust, appointment of employees, funding, accounting and auditing, decentralization of power, authority to make rules and regulations and other related matters.

In the process of passing the bill, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Rustam Ali Faraji, Mujibul Haque, Peer Fazlur Rahman, Shamim Haider Patwari and Begum Raushan Ara Mannan of Jatiya Party and Harunur Rashid and Mosharraf Hossain of BNP took part in the discussion. The JS approved some of their proposals.

The rest of the proposals were rejected by voice vote.