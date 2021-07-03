M Shahidul Islam presents credentials to Colombian President as the non-resident Ambassador

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam has presented his Letters of Credence as the non-resident Ambassador to President of the Republic of Colombia, Iván Duque Márquez, in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Bogota, Colombia.

Ambassador Islam conveyed the warm greetings of the President and the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh during a meeting with the President held after the presentation ceremony on June 30.

He noted that Bangladesh and Colombia enjoy excellent relations, and both these countries share similar views on many international issues like international peace, security and stability, fight against terrorism and violent extremism, Human Rights, 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Climate Change, etc.

He also added that it is time to explore the untapped potentials of the two countries for further strengthening the relations in diverse areas.

Besides, he also thanked the Colombian Government for their consistent support to the UN on the Rohingya issue.

He underscored that his prime objective as the Ambassador to Colombia would be to explore the potential for deepening cooperation and overall relations between the two countries and two peoples.

Appreciating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership role in promoting the cause of the climate-vulnerable countries, the President agreed to participate at the High-Level Opening Session of the Climate Vulnerable Finance Summit organised by the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Group of Ministers of Finance, which Bangladesh presides, to take place virtually on July 8, 2021.

The Colombian President accepted the Letter of Credence as the symbol of friendship between two countries and emphasized that the two countries have common goals and aspirations, and they would continue to work together to strengthen the bilateral relations.

Earlier, the Ambassador attended a luncheon reception hosted by Vice President and Foreign Minister of Colombia Ms. Marta Lucía Ramírez.

They discussed a range of bilateral issues, including Enhancement of Bilateral Engagement, Economic and Trade cooperation, Upcoming challenges with the COVID pandemic, Vaccine cooperation, Rohingya issue,

Counterterrorism. Later the Ambassador met Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Francisco Echeverri Lara and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia.