Mobile courts collect fines of Tk 76,300 in Sylhet at 3rd day’s strict lockdown

Sylhet Office : Mobile courts in Sylhet have collected Tk 76,300 as fines from individuals and businesses for violating the restrictions on Saturday

Besides, 119 vehicles were sued and 218 were seized at the third day of the restriction. Thirty three mobile courts were vigilant in the city throughout the day.

Army personnel were seen patrolling Sylhet city alongside police, RAB and BGB.

Earlier on Friday, mobile courts in the city sued 187 individuals and collected fines amounting to Tk 2, 25,500.