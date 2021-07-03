Redbridge Community Trust has organised a zoom meeting with the public health officer Sreeparna Roy from Redbridge Council regarding the vaccine against COVID-19 . The issue was that ethnic minority have been hesitating to take the vaccine. The meeting was about how to raise health awareness in the community in line with the government’s rules and regulations.

M/S Sree explained the situation and is willing to work with the Redbridge Community Trust in partnership. She is prepared to offer her support.

She also expressed her concerns over 18-24 year olds not taking the vaccine and she is willing to help women in need as a priority and confidentially.

The meeting was chaired by the president Mohammed Ohid Uddin and hosted by Shaheen Choudhury

Other members who attended were Farook Uddin, Fanu Miah, Anwar Uddin , Afsor Hussain Anam, Emdad Ahmed, Misbah Jamal, Mahbub Hussain Runu and Niaz Choudhury Shuvon