Bangladesh highest 153 Covid daily deaths, crosses 15,000 mark

Bangladesh logged the highest daily Covid deaths of 153 people in the past 24 hours on Sunday.

The country for the eighth consecutive day logged 100-plus daily deaths from Covid-19.

Some 8,661 more people got infected with the viral disease in the timeline.

The latest figures take the overall death caused by the viral disease to 15,065 and the total number of infections to 944,917.

The daily test positivity rate is 28.99 per cent.

Among the deceased, 96 are male and 57 female patients.

A Directorate General of Health Services release confirmed the statistics.

The spike in death toll has been logged on the fourth day of an ongoing 7-day restriction on public movement imposed by the government across the country to contain coronavirus infections.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested 618 people on Sunday till afternoon on charges of violating the ongoing restrictions, taking the total arrest to 2,112 for the past four days of Covid-19 restrictions.

The stricter restriction on public movement could not stop many of the capital residents from roaming around as they were taking the restrictions reluctantly.

Our correspondents in different districts report that numbers of people are dying at the Covid units with the viral disease and symptoms.

A total of 92 patients died at the Covid units of hospitals in eight districts across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The districts are Rajshahi, Khulna, Satkhira, Kushtia, Mymensingh, Chattogram, Thakurgaon and Jashore.

Of them, 12 people died in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, 15 in three hospitals in Khulna, five in Satkhira Medical College Hospital, 19 in Kushtia General Hospital, 11 in Mymensingh, six in Chattogram, seven in Thakurgaon and 17 died in Jashore.

Of the deceased, 55 were Covid-19 positive patients and the remaining 37 patients died with symptoms of infection.