Bangladeshis among 95 arrested in Malaysia

The Immigration Department in Malaysia has arrested 95 immigrants including Bangladeshis in two separate drives.

The arrests were made from Kuala Lampur’s Pudu area and Ipoh Gunung Rapat, said the Immigration Department on Sunday morning.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said 23 were arrested from a building, believed to be a prostitution den, in Ipoh Gunung Rapat.

Of them, two were Bangladeshi customers and a Myanmar national, and 16 Indonesian sex workers, and four Vietnamese.

Meanwhile in Pudu area, 72 undocumented migrants were arrested.

However, it could not be known that how many Bangladeshis or citizens of other countries were among the arrested in Pudu.

The arrested had been taken to the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot after undergoing Covid-19 tests.

They will be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63, Passport Act 1966 and Immigration Regulations 1963.