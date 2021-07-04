Fully vaccinated ASHA worker succumbs to COVID-19 in India’s Odisha

An ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker in Kendrapara district, who had received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, succumbed to coronavirus infection on Friday night in a covid hospital in the district.

The 35-year-old Saraswati Mallick, an ASHA worker at Bhuinpur village of Community Health Center (CHC) of Derabishi was admitted to a COVID hospital at Chhata on Saturday. She was put on a ventilator after her oxygen level started dipping and she died on Friday night, said Yashaswini Sahani the Assistant Manager of ASHA in Kendrapara district headquarter hospital, The Statesman reported.

This is the first case of a fully vaccinated frontline warrior succumbing to the contagion. The ASHA worker was engaged in the door-to-door survey in connection with COVID containment duty, official sources said.