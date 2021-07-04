‘Salam Salam Hajar Salam’ lyricist Fazal-e-Khuda died from Covid-19

“Salam Salam Hajar Salam” song famed lyricist Fazal-e-Khuda died from coronavirus infections at a hospital in the capital on Sunday morning. He was 81.

The prominent lyricist breathed his last at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment around 4:00am.

Writer Anwarul Kabir Bulu confirmed the news.

He was diagnosed with Covid-19 recently and admitted to the hospital on Thursday as his condition deteriorated, he said.

He noted that Fazal-e-Khuda’s wife, Mahmuda Sultana, also are being treated at the hospital as she tested positive for the virus.

Fazal-e-Khuda was famous for his patriotic, modern, folk, and Islamic songs. Some of his notable songs are “Je Deshete Shapla Shaluk Jhiler Jole Bhashe”, “Bhalobashar Mullo Koto, Ami Kichu Jani Na”, and “Kolshi Kaandhe Ghaate Jai Kon Rooposhi”, among others.

The lyricist is the founding director of Shapla Shaluk, an organisation dedicated to children and teenagers.

Fazal-e-Khuda was born in Banagram of Pabna on March 9, 1941. His song, “Salam Salam Hajar Salam” made it to the 20 best Bangla songs of all-time in a 2006 survey by BBC.