All domestic flights suspended till July 14

The government has decided to extend the ongoing flight suspension of all domestic flights for another week till July 14 to check the sudden surge of COVID-19 pandemic.

All types of domestic flight operation will remain suspended from 12:01am on July 8 until July 14 in accordance with the government guidance and instruction, a circular issued by Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said on Monday.

Medevac, humanitarian and relief flights (in coordination with local police/authority by the operator) and cargo flights will remain out of the purview of the restriction, it added.

International flights to and from Dhaka will operate as usual while outbound travelers will be permitted to travel by car but they must show air tickets.

Earlier today, the government extended the ongoing strict lockdown till July 14.

The government suspended the domestic flight operation from July 1.